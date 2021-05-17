iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 7.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $221.02 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

