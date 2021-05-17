iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,440 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $78,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $165.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

