iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

