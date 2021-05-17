iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $416.86 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $292.92 and a 1 year high of $424.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

