iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Cut by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $417.72 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $292.92 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

