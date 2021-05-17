iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Palladium Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $43,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $108.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.