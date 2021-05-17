iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,622. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.