iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Reduced by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,606 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $116,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 59,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.