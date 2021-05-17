iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Trimmed by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.5% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.23 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

