Ixcoin (IXC) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $1,061.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,191,263 coins. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

