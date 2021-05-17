J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.10

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 40 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.10.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

