Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,227 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Jabil worth $51,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jabil by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBL opened at $53.94 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

