Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $442.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report $442.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $446.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $410.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,580,000 after acquiring an additional 68,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,704,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 914,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,075,000 after buying an additional 148,289 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $157.32 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

