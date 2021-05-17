Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JACK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $118.92 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.