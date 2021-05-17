Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Trading Up 1.2%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 42,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 56,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Japan Airlines in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

