Jarvis Network Trading 31.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $3.61 million and $838,480.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

