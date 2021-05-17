Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Profound Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRN. Raymond James increased their price target on Profound Medical to C$43.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

PRN stock opened at C$20.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.28 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.02. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of C$15.43 and a 1 year high of C$36.73.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 million.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

