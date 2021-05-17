Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KZR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of KZR opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

