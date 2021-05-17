Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROST. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average of $117.25. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

