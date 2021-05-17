Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tattooed Chef, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $17.78 on Monday. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

In related news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

