Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 227,285 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 132,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

