Jefferies Financial Group Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $60.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

FCX stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 574,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,420,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of -466.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,126,476 shares of company stock worth $74,570,929. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

