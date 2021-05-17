Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.35.

BURL opened at $333.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.29 and a 200 day moving average of $267.16. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $161.75 and a fifty-two week high of $334.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

