Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SFL Co. Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SFL in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SFL’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

SFL stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 24.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

