Jennifer N. Pritzker Purchases 1,500 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KIDS stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,009. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. Research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

