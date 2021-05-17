JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

JFrog stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.65. 681,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,294. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,152,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

