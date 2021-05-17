JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC) were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

About JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. The company offers bridal and bridesmaid gowns. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Lovelle, Ti Adora, Allison Webb, and Hayley Paige Athleisure; and bridesmaid collection comprise Hayley Paige Occasions and Hayley Paige Athleisure.

