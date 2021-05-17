JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,274 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $251.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.69 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

