John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $102,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $155,000.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

