John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) Stock Price Up 0.8%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NASDAQ:JW/A)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.86 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 243,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

