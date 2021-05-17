JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of AGL opened at $29.96 on Monday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

