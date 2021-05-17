JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.67. 9,362,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,781,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $498.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $87.88 and a twelve month high of $164.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

