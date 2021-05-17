JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $690.09

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 690.09 ($9.02) and last traded at GBX 685 ($8.95), with a volume of 19150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 671 ($8.77).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JTC. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JTC from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of £837.62 million and a PE ratio of 74.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 640.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 599.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

