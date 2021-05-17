Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.85 million.

KLR opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

KLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Kaleyra news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $3,678,000.00. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch purchased 5,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares valued at $12,251,883. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

