Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Sells 500,001 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,965,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,001 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises approximately 94.9% of Kellogg W K Foundation Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust owned approximately 17.62% of Kellogg worth $3,795,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $4,918,313.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

