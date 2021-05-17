Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 256,520 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Kemper worth $82,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $77.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $85.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

