Ken S. Ansin Sells 2,452 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $83,711.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,525.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ken S. Ansin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $47,412.44.

NASDAQ:EBTC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.22. 7,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $410.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.46. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 55,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

