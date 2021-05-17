KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

VRM opened at $38.86 on Monday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at $112,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vroom by 171.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,539,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,044,000 after purchasing an additional 973,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,991.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $15,627,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312 over the last three months.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

