KeyCorp Comments on Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.09.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $164.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.07. Medpace has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Medpace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Medpace by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Medpace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

