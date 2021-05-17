Keyera Corp. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Keyera in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.65.

Shares of KEY opened at C$30.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.62. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 108.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 680.85%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

