Keyera (TSE:KEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.93

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.93 and last traded at C$30.57, with a volume of 314989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 108.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 680.85%.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

