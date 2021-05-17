Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Keysight Technologies worth $139,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 192,147 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $139.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.