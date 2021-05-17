Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 46,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 148,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

