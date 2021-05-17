Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,696,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324,720 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Kimco Realty worth $31,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 137,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $3,895,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.