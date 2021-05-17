Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) (TSE:KML) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) (TSE:KML) rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.91. Approximately 73,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 242,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.77.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KML)

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

