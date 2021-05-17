Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.53

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 31550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 367.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.68%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

