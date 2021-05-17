Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $374.70

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 374.70 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 370.30 ($4.84), with a volume of 172443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371 ($4.85).

KGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 297 ($3.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.10. The firm has a market cap of £7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

