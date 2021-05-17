Kleros (PNK) Price Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $152.25 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015346 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.56 or 0.01130814 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

