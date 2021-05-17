Klimatas (KTS) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,509.88 and $123.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000702 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

