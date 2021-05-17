Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) PT Set at C$8.50 by Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) received a C$8.50 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.47% from the company’s previous close.

GUD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

GUD stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.33. The company had a trading volume of 129,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,589. The stock has a market cap of C$686.31 million and a PE ratio of 16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$7.71.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.